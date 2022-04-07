World Series Predictions: Our ‘Expert’ Picks As 2022 MLB Season Begins

Jenna Ciccotelli: Dodgers over Blue Jays

The Blue Jays were a playoff-ready team last season but put in the work this offseason, adding Matt Chapman and Kevin Gausman, so they’re a clear pick to come out of the American League. But they won’t be able to compete with the Dodgers, a perennial threat that won one of the biggest sweepstakes of the offseason by signing Freeman.

Mike Cole: White Sox over Dodgers

Chicago has been building and building, and it’s time to break out. There’s so much talent offensively with the likes of Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez that you forget about the likes of José Abreu, Tim Anderson and Yoán Moncada — and that was before the White Sox acquired A.J. Pollock. It’s also a wildly underrated starting rotation, especially if Michael Kopech lives up to lofty expectations.

Ricky Doyle: Padres over White Sox

Let’s roll with a post-hype sleeper. San Diego underachieved last season, and not having Fernando Tatis Jr. to start this season is a tough blow, especially when competing with the likes of the Dodgers and Giants in the NL West. But the Padres are flush with high-upside starters, including Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Sean Manaea, Blake Snell and Mike Clevinger (when healthy). And they have a few potential impact prospects in C.J. Abrams, MacKenzie Gore and Luis Campusano. Don’t underestimate new manager Bob Melvin’s ability to get the most out of a supremely talented roster.

Scott Edwards: Dodgers over Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are built for a run after great back-to-back offseasons and the emergence of their young stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, among others. However, the Dodgers have retooled in the offseason, with the additions of Freeman and Craig Kimbrel, to be the favorites once again. Rolling with experience over youth with this pick.

Adam London: Braves over Blue Jays

We haven’t had a repeat World Series winner since the turn of the millennium, but how can you not like the Braves’ chances of going back-to-back? Atlanta said goodbye to Freeman but replaced him with Matt Olson and it soon will welcome Ronald Acuña Jr. back to the lineup. The Blue Jays have more than enough star power to reach their first Fall Classic since 1993, but I think Atlanta’s postseason experience will be a difference-maker in October.

Sean McGuire: Blue Jays over Dodgers

Toronto is stacked and seems to be without a glaring hole on its roster. The Jays, as long as they receive some consistency out of the bullpen, will be tough to beat. It’s worth noting DraftKings Sportsbook has the Blue Jays (+850) behind only the Dodgers (+500) when it comes to World Series prices.

Scott Neville: Dodgers over Blue Jays

The Dodgers seemingly are positioned to make the World Series every season and are even better than usual in 2022. The Blue Jays’ offense is incredible and their starting rotation is rock solid. They are a few relief pitchers away from being a World Series contender — an area that is easy to fill at the MLB trade deadline.

Marcus O’Mard: Dodgers over Yankees

Because Dave Roberts predicted LA will triumph, and the Yankees are due to return to the Fall Classic.