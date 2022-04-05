Would This Proposed Patriots Draft Trade Make Sense For New England?

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots currently own the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. But there’s no guarantee they’ll end up using that selection.

Head coach Bill Belichick has a history of trading back in the first round, sacrificing a few draft slots in exchange for additional assets. That’s exactly what NFL Media’s Chad Reuter has the Patriots doing in his rundown of six 2022 NFL draft trades that he could see happening.

In Reuter’s proposed trade, the Patriots ship pick No. 21 to the Green Bay Packers and receive the 28th overall selection, one third-round pick (No. 92) and one fourth-round pick (No. 132).

That deal would allow the Packers, who recently traded All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, to move up for a receiver or blue-chip offensive lineman while still giving the Patriots a wide range of potential targets.

From Reuter:

The value New England will get at No. 28 is similar to what it would get at No. 21, with players like versatile defensive backs Daxton Hill or Jalen Pitre, inside linebacker Nakobe Dean or a receiver like Treylon Burks or George Pickens in their sights. The third- and fourth-round picks can be used to move up on Day 2 or build roster depth, or they can be traded to teams looking to make a “Wimpy” trade (that is, paying the Pats future picks for a player they value today, following the Popeye comic strip character’s lead).

Though the Patriots have traded down in the first round just once in the last eight drafts, doing so would be a logical strategy this year given their low number of Day 2 picks (No. 54 in Round 2 and No. 85 in Round 3) and the high volume of quality prospects expected to be available in that range.