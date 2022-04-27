Xander Bogaerts Had Candid Reaction To Red Sox’s Walk-Off Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox were hit with a gut punch north of the border Tuesday night.

Boston was amid another offensive cold spell in its latest game against Toronto, only racking up four hits and one run over the first seven innings of the ballgame. But the bats came alive in the eighth, as the Red Sox put together a four-run inning to take a three-run lead into the ninth.

That advantage quickly vanished, though, as the Blue Jays posted a three-run ninth inning to send the game into extras. Toronto rode the momentum from there, holding off the visitors in the 10th and notching the game-winning run in the bottom half of the frame.

You hear a lot of the same remarks from players after losses in April, no matter the fashion of the defeat. “It’s only the first month of the season,” or “There’s still a lot of baseball left to be played.” While both of those sentiments are true, Xander Bogaerts didn’t shy away from his true feelings about Tuesday’s loss.

“That was a rough one,” Bogaerts told reporters, per MLB.com. “Especially because we know how we’ve started the season. That one did sting a lot.”

A comeback road win over a team like the Jays could have been a nice morale booster for the Red Sox, who now sit at 7-11 on the young season. Boston will try to bounce back Wednesday night when the American League East rivals meet for the penultimate contest of their four-game series.

