Yankees Trade Pair Of Pitchers For Catcher To Replace Gary Sanchez

One of the bigger post-lockout moves in MLB was made by the New York Yankees, who last month shipped out catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Ursela to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for former MVP and third baseman Josh Donaldson, versatile shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt.

The move left the catching situation for the Bronx Bombers shaky at best, with Kyle Higashioka and Rortvedt leading the depth chart.

On Saturday, the Yankees made a move to bolster their catching group, trading for Jose Trivino of the Texas Rangers. The Yankees traded right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu and left-handed pitcher Robert Ahlstrom for Trivino.

The 29-year-old catcher hit .239 with five home runs and 30 runs batted in 89 games last season.