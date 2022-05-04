These Are The Best Names At The 2022 Kentucky Derby

The 2022 Kentucky Derby is fast approaching, with the 148th running of the event set to take place this Saturday, May 7th.
Serving as the horse racing world’s premier event, the Kentucky Derby attracts a lot of bettors. From the experience horse racing minds, to the casuals who only dip their toes in the racing waters on the first Saturday of every May. If you clicked on this, you probably know which category you fall under.
20 three-year old thoroughbreds will compete in the run for the roses this year. Here are the entrants with the very best names.
Tiz the Bomb
You’ve heard this name before. It was used as a phrase by your drama teacher back in middle school. The name would have been a bit much if it weren’t for his lineage. Tiz the Bomb’s dam was named Tiz the Key and his sire was named Hit it a Bomb. That’s storytelling ladies and gents.
Summer is Tomorrow
I have no choice but to respect this name because no matter which way you slice it, it’s a lie. Summer is Tomorrow knows that, his owners know it, and you know it. Summer officially starts on June 21st if we’re all following the solstice schedule. Last time I checked, it’s May 4th. I don’t know what to believe anymore.
You know, like the street name in Boston.
Epicenter
Not only does this name have all of the other horses shaking in their horseshoes, but it draws the attention of all that are around him. He is literally named Epicenter.
Mo Donegal
Animals with human sounding names are elite, I don’t make the rules. Mo Donegal, the 2022 betting favorite, comes from the famous Donegal Racing group, fronted by Iowa attorney Jerry Crawford. His sire Uncle Mo fathered 2016 Derby winner Nyquist. Not only is he the favorite on the books, he’s the favorite in our hearts.