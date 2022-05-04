These Are The Best Names At The 2022 Kentucky Derby

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 Kentucky Derby is fast approaching, with the 148th running of the event set to take place this Saturday, May 7th.

Serving as the horse racing world’s premier event, the Kentucky Derby attracts a lot of bettors. From the experience horse racing minds, to the casuals who only dip their toes in the racing waters on the first Saturday of every May. If you clicked on this, you probably know which category you fall under.

20 three-year old thoroughbreds will compete in the run for the roses this year. Here are the entrants with the very best names.

Tiz the Bomb

You’ve heard this name before. It was used as a phrase by your drama teacher back in middle school. The name would have been a bit much if it weren’t for his lineage. Tiz the Bomb’s dam was named Tiz the Key and his sire was named Hit it a Bomb. That’s storytelling ladies and gents.

Summer is Tomorrow

I have no choice but to respect this name because no matter which way you slice it, it’s a lie. Summer is Tomorrow knows that, his owners know it, and you know it. Summer officially starts on June 21st if we’re all following the solstice schedule. Last time I checked, it’s May 4th. I don’t know what to believe anymore.