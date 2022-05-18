2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Magic Claim No. 1 Overall Pick, Full Results

NESN Logo Sign In

The Orlando Magic will have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Orlando entered the night with a 14% chance at the top pick, tied with the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons for best in the field. It will be the fourth time that the franchise will pick No. 1, having selected Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, and Dwight Howard in the past.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons will round out the top five.

Entering the event, Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. (+100), Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren (+120) and Duke’s Paolo Banchero (+380) had the best odds at being selected first overall.

Here is the NBA Draft order for all lottery picks:

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans (via L.A. Lakers)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via L.A. Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers