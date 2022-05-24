Aaron Judge Condemns Josh Donaldson’s Comment To Tim Anderson

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Judge believes Josh Donaldson was in the wrong this past Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Donaldson found himself in hot water after he referred to Tim Anderson, who is Black, as “Jackie.” Although the Yankees third baseman claims he and Anderson have joked about the remark in the past, it was clear the comment did not sit well at all with the shortstop and his White Sox teammates. The end result of the ordeal was a one-game suspension for Donaldson following Major League Baseball’s investigation into the matter.

Speaking with the media following New York’s loss to the Baltimore Orioles in the Bronx on Monday, Judge offered his take on what went down over the weekend.

“You know, it’s a tough one. Joke or not, I just don’t think it’s the right thing to do there, especially given the history,” Judge told reporters, per a clip shared by SNY. “The series in Chicago — kind of a little bit of beef between Anderson and JD. Anderson’s one of the best shortstops in the game and he’s a big part of MLB, what’s going on here and how we can grow the game. JD for that one-game suspension — yeah. JD, you know, he made a mistake, owned up to it and now got to move on.”

Donaldson, who the Yankees placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, plans to appeal his suspension.