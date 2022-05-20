After Alex Cora’s Message, Trevor Story Has Night He’ll ‘Remember Forever’

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora had a simple message for Trevor Story amid his slump: Just be yourself.

“Like I told him a few weeks ago, ‘Hey man, be you. You made a commitment with us and we trust you,'” Cora told reporters after the Boston Red Sox’s 12-6 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, per WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “These guys are really good but they still need people to help them out in certain areas.”

Story struggled mightily at the plate in April and early May after signing a six-year deal with Boston in the offseason, even hearing boos from the Fenway Park crowd May 8 after striking out four times against the Los Angeles Angels.

But things have been turning around for Story of late and he continued as much Thursday with a three-home run night.

“This is the best place, great atmosphere, unbelievable place to play every night,” Story said. “To do it here is something I’ll remember forever.”

Story will look to recreate Thursday’s magic when the Red Sox play the Mariners in their second of a four-game set Friday. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action beginning at 6 p.m. on NESN.