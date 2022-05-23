Why Al Horford, Celtics Have Confidence Despite Heat’s Series Lead

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics are not newcomers when it comes to a pivotal postseason contest having already faced a one-game deficit five times in the NBA playoffs.

Boston hasn’t dropped consecutive games during the playoffs, clawing back three times against the Milwaukee Bucks before earning a Game 2 win in the Eastern Conference finals after the Miami Heat claimed the series opener.

Celtics veteran Al Horford believes the group will carry a confidence into Game 4 at TD Garden on Monday night while looking to even the best-of-seven series.

“I think it all started after the loss. Just our approach and looking into coming into tonight, and the biggest thing is for us having this opportunity here at home,” Horford said during a video conference Monday morning. “We understand what’s in front of us, and we embrace the challenge. We’re excited about it.”

The Celtics were dealt a tough-to-swallow Game 3 loss on Saturday, losing their home-court advantage. Boston came out flat and was both out-executed and out-hustled as Miami took a 21-point first-quarter lead and led by 26 midway through the second quarter. A furious comeback fell short when Boston’s own issues continued to plague the group — 24 Celtics turnovers led to 33 points for Miami in a six-point defeat.

“We obviously lost a tough one, and we’re at home and we have an opportunity to even the series. That’s our mindset, handle our business,” Horford explained.

“We just need to be better and do what we’ve been doing all year. Defensively, on offense, playing Celtic basketball,” Horford added. “That’s what it’s going to take and that’s what I expect from our group tonight.”