Al Horford Clears Protocols, Available To Play In Celtics-Heat Game 2

As we approached noon ET on Thursday, it looked like there was a possibility that the Celtics would be without three key players for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

But in wake of a few developments, it appears Boston only will be down one.

The Celtics player whose status was clouded by the most uncertainty was Al Horford, who missed Tuesday night’s series opener against the Miami Heat as he resided in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. But after an initial upgrade from doubtful to questionable for Game 2 at FTX Arena, Horford was listed as “available” by the Celtics roughly six hours before tipoff.

If Horford did, indeed, enter the league’s protocols due to a positive COVID-19 test, his availability for Celtics-Heat Game 2 means he provided a negative test both Wednesday and Thursday.

Joining Horford in likely returning to game action Thursday is Marcus Smart, who missed Game 1 due to a right mid-foot sprain. The Celtics, however, will be without Derrick White, who excused himself from the team in order to be on hand for the birth of his child.

The Celtics and the Heat are scheduled to tip off Game 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET.