Alex Cora Explains Who ‘Changed The Game’ For Red Sox On Friday

The Boston Red Sox had a great sixth inning that propelled them to a win Friday against the Texas Rangers, what was the highlight of the sixth inning? A broken bat.

The Red Sox scored four of their seven runs in the sixth inning, and that played a large part in their 7-1 win Friday night. During that sixth inning, left fielder Alex Verdugo got injured and left the game in the seventh inning, but his x-rays came out negative after the game. Verdugo started off the scoring with a RBI double, but manager Alex Cora pinpoints what started out the sixth inning scoring explosion.

“We scored all those runs, but it started with a hustle play,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “That kid at shortstop, for everything we’ve been going through, he shows up every day, and he plays hard. Broken bat, ground ball to short, he hustled to first, and he changed the game with that play.”

Xander Bogaerts reached on an infield single to advance J.D. Martinez, allowing him to score off Verdugo’s double. Bogaerts would score off Trevor Story’s sacrifice fly ball.

“The effort?s been there,” Cora said. “Every day, they show up, and they play hard. Obviously not the results we wanted, but we?re going to keep pushing. We know we have a good team, and I know a lot of people out there know we have a good team, but you have to win games. That’s the most important thing. That play by Xander changed the game.”

Bogaerts batted 2-for-5 Friday and recorded two RBIs. The Red Sox’s performance on offense helped Nick Pivetta earn his first win of the season.