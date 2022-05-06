Alex Cora, J.D. Martinez React To Fans Booing Trevor Story In Red Sox Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox fans let Trevor Story hear it Thursday afternoon after the second baseman struck out four times in Boston’s 8-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park.

A chorus of boos rang out after Story’s third at-bat before hearing them again after his fourth K of the day. Story didn’t speak to reporters after the game, but manager Alex Cora was asked about the crowd after the loss.

“Expectations are here. They are what they are, right?” Cora told reporters, per MassLive. “What the fans expect is the same thing he expects. It’s part of the equation.”

J.D. Martinez, who went 1-for-4 on Thursday, isn’t putting too much thought into Story’s slow offensive start.

“I didn’t hear the crowd. I don’t know what happened, but Trevor’s a professional,” Martinez told reporters. “He’s a proven All-Star. My first month here, I think I was hitting like .200 and then I turned it on. So not putting anything past him. He’s a great player. He’s proven himself for a while now. So I always like to measure guys at the end of the year, not after a month.”

It’s been a frustrating start to 2022 for the Red Sox, who sit at 10-16, and they’ll look to get back in the win column Friday night when they welcome the Chicago White Sox to Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.