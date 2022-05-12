Alex Cora, Kevin Plawecki Ejected For Arguing Balls And Strikes

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora and Kevin Plawecki were not long for Wednesday night’s matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The Red Sox manager and catcher were ejected for arguing balls and strikes after Plawecki was called out on a strike three call that can only be described as incorrect. The duo had every reason to be upset with home plate umpire Adam Beck, as the ball was proven to be out of the zone.

Plawecki was up at-bat with the bases loaded and two outs in a 3-3 ball game, when Beck called him out on strikes following an outside 3-2 pitch. It came after Plawecki had fought his way back into the at-bat from down 1-2.