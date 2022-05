NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Pivetta delivered one of the best performances of his career Wednesday night.

The Boston Red Sox won their first series at Fenway Park this season after defeating the Houston Astros by a score of 5-1.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora had all praise for Pivetta, who pitched a complete game and allowed the only run of the night against the first batter he faced.

