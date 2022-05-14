Alex Cora Recalls Red Sox’s Mother’s Day Miracle On 15th Anniversary

NESN Logo Sign In

May 13, 2007 is well remembered by Red Sox fans as the “Mother’s Day Miracle,” but Boston manager Alex Cora might not have a full recollection 15 years later.

On the May 13, 2007, the Red Sox overcame a 5-0 deficit against the Orioles, scoring six runs in the ninth inning to defeat Baltimore 6-5 at Fenway Park. Cora was in his second year with the Red Sox during that time.

“Was I the only out in that inning? Probably,” Cora said, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “Right?”

The Orioles actually made two outs that inning. The first out came from Julio Lugo, and Cora was the second out of the inning. The Red Sox won the game after Jason Varitek scored off a single from Lugo and Eric Hinske scored off an error.

“It was one of those games,” Cora said. “We talk about offense and all that. It felt awful the whole day. We had nothing. We had nothing, and then all of a sudden, we start putting good at-bats in the ninth. And you feel momentum. I think a few things happened there. But there?s certain games that we talk about energy and all that.

“And if you?re not hitting the ball, there’s no energy. Just keep building up, building up. And we ended up winning the game. It was fun. It was a great group of guys. Obviously Julio, who is not with us now, he brought a lot to that team. A lot of energy. In that inning, too. You go back and it?s like, ‘Wow.’ That was a fun inning.”

It’s safe to say after 15 years, the Mother’s Day Miracle remains one of the most iconic days in Red Sox regular-season history.