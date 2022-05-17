Alex Cora Believes Red Sox Close To Right ‘Structure’ With Pitching Staff

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox’s pitching staff is still finding itself in 2022. While some veteran pitchers have regressed, some of their younger — more promising — arms have found set roles on the staff. According to Red Sox manager Alex Cora, the team would like to keep things that way.

“Where we’re at rotation-wise, Tanner (Houck) will be in the bullpen and Garrett (Whitlock) is going to start,” Cora said, via Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. “I do believe we’re very close to the structure that we want.”

That particular structure has provided mixed results, with many believing change could help remedy some holes that appear on the staff.

Garrett Whitlock has undoubtedly continued to pitch well as a starter. His 2.43 earned run average and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings pitched both lead the team amongst active starters.

Tanner Houck, however, has struggled in 2022 out of the bullpen after showing promise a season ago. His 5.41 earned run average is third worse on the team, while his average exit velocity, hard-hit percentage and line-drive percentage are all up from 2021.

Cora doesn’t seem to have an issue with the change in numbers for Houck, floating out a lofty expectation for the 25-year-old.

“He can do what Garrett did last year.” Cora said. “That’s easier said than done, as Whitlock was one of the best bullpen weapons in baseball in 2021, but Houck has shown that he has the stuff to do it. His slider has lost some break in 2022, and he’s fallen into the habit of throwing first-pitch balls, missing the strike zone on the first pitch of 45.5% of at-bats. Perhaps those are two things that can be corrected to spark a turnaround.”