Alex Cora Reveals New Look In Attempt To Turn Red Sox Season Around

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team get back in order, conventional or not.

After a five-game losing streak and a 10-19 start, Cora has decided to shave off his facial hair, which was a new addition for the 2022 season. The idea has been kicked around publically since Sunday, following their loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Alex Cora is the new Carita. Clean shaven as the Sox look to turn things around on the road. #redsox pic.twitter.com/G7WPM3YvkM — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) May 10, 2022

It’s no surprise to see a middling baseball team turn to superstition to change their fortune, as baseball has always had and likely always will have a special bond with the unorthodox practice.

A 162-game season is quite long, and small changes like these can uplift a roster’s spirits, regardless of how silly that may sound.

The Red Sox will test out their new strategy against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night at Truist Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage, and you can watch it all on NESN+.