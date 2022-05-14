Alex Verdugo Left Friday’s Red Sox-Rangers With Right Foot Contusion

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite being hurt, Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo powered through and started the sixth-inning scoring spree, but he was replaced by Bobby Dalbec an inning later Friday night.

The Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 7-1 behind their offense and the strong performance from starting pitcher Nick Pivetta. However, Verdugo left the game in the seventh inning due to a right foot contusion.

“On the foul ball,” manager Alex Cora said in response to being asked how Verdugo got injured, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “X-rays were negative, so we’ll see how he comes in tomorrow, and we’ll go from there.”

Despite being hurt on the foul ball, Verdugo scored on a Franchy Cordero RBI double. The Red Sox left fielder was seen visibly limping, and Dalbec came in to pinch hit in the top of the seventh inning.

“It’s good. It’s good,” Verdugo said about his foot, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Sore, but we should be alright.”

The Red Sox have not made a determination of the severity of Verdugo’s injury, putting his status for Saturday’s game up in the air. However, Verdugo expressed optimism he can recover quickly and play Saturday.

“I’ve got an anti-inflammation patch on it,” Verdugo said. “So just kind of take it day by day, see how it goes, but my goal is to be in there tomorrow.”