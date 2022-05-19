Anna Horford Sends Message To Celtics ‘Doubters’ Before Game 2 Vs. Heat

NESN Logo Sign In

Lest we forget, the Boston Celtics are down. They’re not out.

The Miami Heat seized a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday night, defeating the Celtics 118-107 after Boston stumbled its way through an awful third quarter at FTX Arena.

The result left some looking at the Celtics’ glass as being half full, as Boston played very well for the first 24 minutes despite being without both Marcus Smart and Al Horford. But others believe it’s half empty, with cracks beginning to show after the C’s swept the Brooklyn Nets in Round 1 before dethroning the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in seven games in Round 2.

Anna Horford, sister of Al Horford, has heard the doubts. And she took to Twitter hours before Thursday’s Game 2 to send a message to those fleeing the Celtics’ bandwagon.

“I’ve seen a lot of Boston doubters the past few days… Don’t sleep on this team,” Anna Horford tweeted.

I?ve seen a lot of Boston doubters the past few days? Don?t sleep on this team ??? — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) May 19, 2022

This came hours before the Celtics announced Al Horford would be available for Game 2. The 35-year-old missed Game 1 after landing in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols.