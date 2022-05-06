Antonio Brown Rips Colin Kaepernick, Calls Former NFL QB ‘Trash’

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown continues to find ways to get his name in headlines, this time for ripping free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Appearing on the “Cigar Talk” podcast, Brown had some choice words for Kaepernick, calling out what he perceives as a lack of desire to return to the NFL on the part of the former 49ers quarterback.

“He don’t wanna play, man. He was trash, everything,” Brown said.

Kaepernick’s road back to the NFL has evolved over the last few seasons, with the now 34-year-old recently holding a throwing exhibition with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, citing his willingness to compete for a backup role.

While Brown’s comments on Kaepernick as a player stood out, it was the free agent wide receiver’s desire to see Kaepernick do more off the field that drew questions.

“He’s not even from the hood,” Brown said. “You don’t even been in the trenches. We like Kaepernick and all, but we ain’t really on that. As Black people, we need to get that clear. … He took the handout.”

Since his last NFL game in January 2017, Kaepernick started the Know Your Rights Camp, which provided more than $1.75 million in partnerships and collaborative grants in 2020, and wrote a children’s book titled, “I Color Myself Different.”