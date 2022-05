NESN Logo Sign In

Antti Raanta could be the deciding factor Thursday night.

The Boston Bruins will aim to keep their season alive as Game 6 hails from TD Garden with the Carolina Hurricanes hoping to close out the series.

In four starts this series, the Hurricanes netminder is 2-1 with a .942 save percentage and 1.96 goals-against average.

For more on Raanta, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.