Antti Raanta came up big when the Carolina Hurricanes needed him most.

The Boston Bruins lost to the Hurricanes by a score of 5-1 as Carolina takes a 3-2 lead in the series as it heads back to TD Garden.

Raanta made 34 saves in his victory, making it difficult for the Bruins to score all night long.

For more on Raanta’s performance, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.