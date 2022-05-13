Gillette Stadium Reportedly Among Finalists To Host Army-Navy Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The annual Army-Navy football game has become a traveling event over recent years, opening itself up to host bidders of all shapes and sizes. Add Robert Kraft and Gillette Stadium to the most recent list.

According to WJAR in Rhode Island, the Patriots owner’s ‘Kraft Sports and Entertainment Group’ put in a multi-year bid for 2023-2027.

Following two prior bids that ended with no luck, the group has finally broken through as a finalist, hoping to land the earliest game possible in 2023.

“It’s tremendously exciting for us, and when you think about Robert Kraft in his statement about we are all Patriots, to have the honor of bidding to host the Army-Navy Game has been a passion of ours for a number of years,” Kraft Sports’ Phil Buttafuoco told WJAR.

Robert Kraft surely wouldn’t be the only Patriot excited for the game, as head coach Bill Belichick is a longtime supporter of the naval academy, while Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona graduated from the institution himself..

The city of Boston — which would host the week’s festivities prior to gameday — is one of seven finalists. Charlotte, North Carolina; Orlando, Florida; Washington, D.C.; Baltimore, Maryland; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and East Rutherford, New Jersey are the others.