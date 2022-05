NESN Logo Sign In

It was a tough night for Nathan Eovaldi.

The Boston Red Sox lost by a score of 13-4 to the Houston Astros as Eovaldi allowed five home runs in the second inning.

The Astros became the eighth team in history to hit five home runs in an inning while the Red Sox starter became the third pitcher to allow five in one inning.

