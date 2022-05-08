Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Game 4 Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins will take the ice at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon for a pivotal Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Bruins, who trail the best-of-seven series 2-1, are fresh off a Game 3 win on their home ice Friday night. Boston received impactful performances from its signature stars along with goaltender Jeremey Swayman and defenseman Derek Forbort, to name a few.
Leading up to Game 3, Bruce Cassidy opted to put Boston’s “perfection line” of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak back together in hopes of receiving a boost. The Bruins head coach now will roll out the same group for Game 4 with Swayman making his second consecutive start in goal.
The Bruins ruled out defenseman Charlie McAvoy (COVID-19 protocols) just before puck drop. Fellow defenseman Hampus Lindholm will not play after leaving Game 2 with an injury.
Here’s how the teams are projected to line up Sunday afternoon.
BOSTON BRUINS (1-2)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall–Erik Haula–Jake DeBrusk
Tomas Nosek–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Nick Foligno–Curtis Lazar–Chris Wagner
Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton
Mike Reilly–Josh Brown
Jeremy Swayman
CAROLINA HURRICANES (2-1)
Andrei Svechnikov–Sebastian Aho–Seth Jarvis
Max Domi–Vincent Trocheck–Teuvo Teravainen
Nino Niederreiter–Jordan Staal–Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan–Jesperi Kotkaniemi–Martin Necas
Jaccob Slavin–Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei–Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith–Ian Cole
Pyotr Kochetkov
