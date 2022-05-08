Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Game 4 Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins will take the ice at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon for a pivotal Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Bruins, who trail the best-of-seven series 2-1, are fresh off a Game 3 win on their home ice Friday night. Boston received impactful performances from its signature stars along with goaltender Jeremey Swayman and defenseman Derek Forbort, to name a few.

Leading up to Game 3, Bruce Cassidy opted to put Boston’s “perfection line” of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak back together in hopes of receiving a boost. The Bruins head coach now will roll out the same group for Game 4 with Swayman making his second consecutive start in goal.

The Bruins ruled out defenseman Charlie McAvoy (COVID-19 protocols) just before puck drop. Fellow defenseman Hampus Lindholm will not play after leaving Game 2 with an injury.

NESN will air Bruins-Hurricanes Game 4 in full. Pregame coverage starts at 11:30 a.m. ET with “Bruins Face-Off Live: Eastern Conference First Round.” Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and postgame coverage will immediately follow the conclusion of the game.

Remember to follow all the Bruins-Hurricanes coverage using the NESN app or via Watch NESN Live if you’re on the go.

Here’s how the teams are projected to line up Sunday afternoon.