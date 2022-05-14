Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Game 7 Lines, Pairings

It all comes down to Game 7 for the Bruins.
Boston and the Carolina Hurricanes will fight for their playoff lives Saturday at PNC Arena. The Bruins forced the decisive game with a Game 6 win at TD Garden.
The first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series has been kind to the home team as the B’s look for their first road win against the Hurricanes.
Judging from Friday’s morning rushes, it appears Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy will roll with the same lines as Game 6. ‘Canes bench boss Rod Brind’Amour also is not expected to make any changes to his lines, either.
Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes for Boston in what will be his biggest test yet.
Bruins-Hurricanes coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on NESN with “Bruins Face-Off Live: Eastern Conference First Round.” Puck drop from PNC Arena is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. “Bruins Overtime Live: Eastern Conference First Round” immediately will follow the final horn, and Boston-Carolina coverage wraps up with “Bruins Postgame Final: Eastern Conference First Round.”
Remember to follow all the Bruins-Hurricanes coverage using the NESN app or via Watch NESN Live if you’re on the go.
Here are the teams’ projected lines and pairings for Game 7:
BOSTON BRUINS (3-3)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall–Erik Haula–David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Nick Foligno–Tomas Nosek–Curtis Lazar
Hampus Lindholm–Charlie McAvoy
Mike Reilly–Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton
Jeremy Swayman
CAROLINA HURRICANES (3-3)
Andrei Svechnikov–Sebastian Aho–Seth Jarvis
Max Domi–Vincent Trocheck–Teuvo Teravainen
Nino Niederreiter–Jordan Staal–Jesper Fast
Steven Lorentz–Jesperi Kotkaniemi–Martin Necas
Jaccob Slavin–Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei–Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith–Ian Cole
Antti Raanta
