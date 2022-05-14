Bill Russell Ready For Celtics To ‘Close It Out’ In Game 7 Vs. Bucks

NESN Logo Sign In

We don’t have to ask Bill Russell who he’s pulling for in Game 7 between the Celtics and the Bucks.

The C’s legend took to Twitter after Boston’s 108-95 win over Milwaukee in Game 6 to bring the series back to TD Garden for a must-win Game 7.

“Good game @celtics Now let?s get home and CLOSE IT OUT!!,” Russell tweeted Friday night. “That’s what we do. #BleedGreen @celtics vs @Bucks @ESPNNBA @espn #NBAPlayoffs.”

The Celtics opened as the favorites to win Game 7 just after Game 6 and have had the home crowd on their side for much of this series.

Tipoff is set for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.