Binge Watch Bruins, Red Sox Coverage Saturday On NESN Networks

Saturday is a big day in Boston sports, with fans clamoring to watch the Bruins and Red Sox play.

NESN networks is the place to satisfy those demands, as we’ll bring you all the action from Game 7 of the Bruins versus Carolina Hurricanes first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series, and the second contest of the three-game set between the Red Sox. The stakes really are high, so why not opportunity to Binge Watch all the action.

Bruins-Hurricanes coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on NESN with “Bruins Face-Off Live: Eastern Conference First Round.” Puck drop from PNC Arena is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. “Bruins Overtime Live: Eastern Conference First Round” immediately will follow the final horn, and coverage wraps up with “Bruins Postgame Final: Eastern Conference First Round.”

NESN+ will air Red Sox-Rangers in full, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. with “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live” at 6:30 p.m. First pitch from Globe Life Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and postgame coverage will follow the final out.

Remember, if you’re on the go, you can catch stream Red Sox-Rangers and Bruins-Hurricanes online at Watch NESN Live and on the NESN app.

See how to Binge Watch Tuesday’s Bruins and Red Sox programming on NESN networks below.

Binge Watch Bruins coverage on NESN

3:30 p.m. — Bruins Face-Off Live: Eastern Conference First Round

4:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round Game 7: Bruins at Hurricanes

7 p.m. — Bruins Overtime Live: Eastern Conference First Round

7:30 p.m. — Bruins Postgame Final: Eastern Conference First Round