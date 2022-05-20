Bob Cousy Claps Back To J.J. Redick’s ‘Firemen And Plumbers’ Comment

NESN Logo Sign In

Bob Cousy may be 93 years old but he can still throw shade like no other.

The Boston Celtics legend’s legacy was questioned by J.J. Redick, saying Cousy was guarded by “firemen and plumbers” back in his playing days.

Cousy appeared on SiriusXM’s NBA Radio and took quite the shot at Redick.

People with less talent will always try to make a name for themselves by criticizing other people and hopefully getting some attention and perhaps increasing their credibility. So, when you respond to something like this, you play into their hands. I won’t do that. But I will defend the firemen and the plumbers that he referenced.

And I’ll just give you a few of their names of these firemen that I played with and against during those years. How about Bill Russell, the aforementioned? Not too bad a player. Wilt Chamberlain, remember that guy? He wasn’t bad. I guess he must have fought fires as well. But in any event, Wilt Chamberlain. Still the best, in my judgment, small forward that ever played the game, a guy named Elgin Baylor. A couple of point guards that weren’t too shabby, my colleague who also had an award created, guy named Oscar Robertson, who was pound for pound the best player perhaps in the game. Jerry West wasn’t too shabby. The guys on our team, Sam and K.C. Jones, a guy named “Hondo” Havlicek wasn’t too bad. Tom Heinsohn, Frank Ramsey, George Mikan, Bob Pettit. I could go on and on.

And we must have had the best firemen and plumbers on the planet at the time. And I was very proud to play with all of them.

Shots fired.