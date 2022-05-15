Bobby Dalbec Reveals Advice He Got From This Former Red Sox Player

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec has been going through a slow start in the 2022 season but advice from a fellow veteran first baseman might have helped boost the confidence of Dalbec.

Boston scored a season-high 11 runs in their win against the Rangers. Dalbec got his chance to start after Alex Verdugo was deemed unable to play due to a right foot contusion. The first baseman went 2-for-5, recorded an RBI single and scored two runs.

“It feels good,” Dalbec said about his performance Saturday to NESN’s Jahmai Webester, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I haven’t been playing very much recently, so I’ve been taking a lot of swings, lots of early work. It feels good, just trying to swing through it, figure it out. So I felt like I made some good strides the last few days, and today, felt felt pretty good.”

Dalbec and NESN broadcaster and former Red Sox World Series champion Kevin Millar shared a chat before the game. Millar said “the luggage” is in Dalbec’s hands and is making improvement.

“He just told me it’s early, even though it feels like it’s not, and all the pressure that comes from playing in Boston and how to deal with that,” Dalbec said to NESN’s Jahmai Webster, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Just take it one day at a time, one pitch at a time and I think that’s what he was really good at, something I’m striving to be better at.”

It was only a matter of time until someone on the Red Sox would follow manager Alex Cora’s beard superstition. Dalbec has chosen to grow out a moustache to shake off his early-season struggles.

“Absolutely, it is,” Dalbec said in response to Webster’s question about growing his moustache to switch things up for himself. “I know it doesn’t come in very thick, but maybe it will come in in a couple of months.”