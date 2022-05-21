Xander Bogaerts Injury: Red Sox Star ‘Day-To-Day’ After Collision

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox officially have a winning streak on their hands following a, 7-3, victory over the Seattle Mariners, but it didn’t come without cause for concern.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left the game in the eight inning shortly after colliding with teammate Alex Verdugo in left field. Luckily for Red Sox fans, it doesn’t look as though he was seriously injured.

“(Bogaerts has) lower back discomfort on his left side, so he’ll be day-to-day,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow and go from there.”

Ranging out in an effort to make a running catch, Bogarts was tripped up by a sliding Verdugo and landed on top of his own arm. He would remain in the game defensively before being pinch-hit for in the bottom half of the inning.

Bogaerts currently leads the Red Sox in on base percentage (.389) and is top five in the major leagues in batting average (.331) alongside teammates J.D. Martinez (.344) and Rafael Devers (.335).

The Red Sox will continue their series with, or without Bogaerts, Saturday at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET preceded by an hour of pregame coverage, and you can find it all on NESN.