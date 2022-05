NESN Logo Sign In

Another tough playoff loss for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins dropped Game 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes by a score of 5-2, falling to 2-0 in the series. Patrice Bergeron scored both of Boston’s goals.

Brad Marchand was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and he managed to record an assist in the loss.

