Brad Stevens Can Thank Al Horford For Being Among Celtics’ Game 4 Winners

It had been said before the NBA playoffs started, but after the Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in a pivotal Game 4 on Monday night, it now will be said by generations of Green Teamers.

Al Horford forever.

Celtics fans have Brad Stevens to thank for that.

The move by the first-year president of basketball operations to bring the veteran big man back to Boston played a crucial role in The Great Celtics’ Turnaround of 2022. And in the biggest moment, when hope seemed lost as the C’s faced a double-digit deficit at Fiserv Forum, in what likely would have been a season-altering defeat, during a campaign where the NBA Finals actually feel attainable, it was the 35-year-old Horford that put his younger teammates on his back. Behind Horford’s best playoff game of his career and unusual raw emotion, the Celtics rallied to tie the series with a 116-108 victory.

So in a contest where Jayson Tatum showcased his superstar talents in crunch time and in a game where head coach Ime Udoka trusted the right players at the right time, it was Stevens who was among the biggest Game 4 winners.

After all, it was Stevens who made a difficult, but savvy business decision last summer when he traded Kemba Walker and a first-rounder to the Oklahoma City Thunder with the return headlined by Horford. Horford quickly proved his value to the Celtics while Walker, who unfortunately was hindered by knee issues, was bought out by OKC and ended up playing 37 games for the New York Knicks.

The trade ultimately helped Horford escape Oklahoma City, the worst place for an NBA veteran, which he continues to be thankful for.