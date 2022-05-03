Bruce Cassidy Sticking With Linus Ullmark For Bruins-Hurricanes Game 2

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Cassidy clearly is not overthinking the goalie situation after Linus Ullmark gave up four goals in the Bruins’ 5-1 Game 1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

Ullmark will get the nod for Game 2 on Wednesday for Boston as his team tries to tie the series at PNC Arena, Cassidy told reporters Tuesday afternoon after practice.

“Linus is going back in,” Cassidy said, per video provided by the Bruins. “He had a great run here coming into the playoffs, so we’re not going to judge him on one game, (his) first playoff game. There’s a bunch of different things that go into that, but at the end of the day he’s going back in, and hopefully he’s the better goaltender. That’s how it works this time of year, right? That’s part of the game and he’ll get his chance.”

The B’s goalie was not the biggest issue in Boston’s loss. Ullmark played well, though he wasn’t quite able to settle in the way Antti Rantaa did for the ‘Canes, and didn’t get a whole lot of help from the defensive corps at times.

Puck drop for Game 2 is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on NESN.