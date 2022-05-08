Bruins’ Brad Marchand Calls David Pastrnak ‘One-Of-A-Kind Player’

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins had a monumental afternoon against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden on Sunday, winning Game 4 with a 5-2 final.

The B’s have stormed all the way back to tie the best-of-seven series at two-all after initially falling two games behind.

One of the key contributors in the Game 4 win was forward Brad Marchand, who scored two goals and logged three assists. That did not stop him from praising teammate David Pastrnak, who had a big outing of his own, with a goal and an assist.

“Pasta, he’s a one-of-a-kind player,” Marchand said as seen in a team-provided video. “He’s such a threat every time he touches the puck and finds a way to get open, create plays, create havoc and made a couple of big plays tonight to get us back in the game and to get us an extra lead. He’s a very dominant player in this league and it’s nice to have him out there. He creates a lot of room.”

The Bruins will certainly look toward their top two scorers for continued success in Game 5, when they head back to North Carolina to take on the Hurricanes at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. You can watch full coverage on NESN, including an hour of pregame.