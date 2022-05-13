Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Hints At Jeremy Swayman Start For Game 7

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins forced a do-or-die Game 7 Thursday with a 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. After making multiple changes to the lineup prior to Game 6, head coach Bruce Cassidy hinted that Boston would keep at least one thing the same for Game 7 — Jeremy Swayman in goal.

“He’s been good for us? timely saves are important, getting us off to a quick start offensively,” Cassidy said. “Young kid who doesn’t seem to get phased this time of year, we’ll see how it goes moving forward.”

Cassidy’s statement was far from definite, but Jeremy Swayman also contributed to the thought that he’d be in net in his postgame press conference.

“It’s a dream come true, can’t wait,” Swayman said, when asked about Game 7. “We want nothing but the win, so that’s what we’re going to do.”

Swayman started each of the Bruins last four playoff games, going 3-1 with a .913 save percentage. The loss came in his one start at Carolina.

With a start Saturday, Swayman — a rookie by NHL standards — would become the first Bruins rookie to start a Game 7 since NESN broadcaster Andrew Raycroft did it in 2004.

The Bruins season is on the line in Game 7, which takes place Saturday at PNC Arena. You can watch full coverage on NESN, including an hour of pregame.