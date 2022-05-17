Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy ‘Proud’ Of Jake DeBrusk, Unsure What’s Next For Forward

NESN Logo Sign In

Jake DeBrusk could have pulled a Pierre-Luc Dubois when the latter wanted a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2021, but DeBrusk kept his head up and played at a high level for the Bruins.

The Boston forward’s trade request became public early in the season. DeBrusk didn’t speak about it for months until some strong play had him in the spotlight but he respectfully declined to go into detail regarding his request. Even after the NHL trade deadline came and went, DeBrusk didn’t offer up too much insight about not being traded.

Now that the Bruins’ season is over, many have wondered what the future looks like for DeBrusk. After all, he did find success while playing on the top line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron and ended the regular season with 25 goals.

DeBrusk was tight-lipped about his future Monday during Bruins breakup day, and head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t want to speculate on whether the forward would be in Black and Gold when the 2022-23 season rolls around.

“I congratulated him on a great finish, a new contract. We didn’t get too specific on where it goes from here,” Cassidy told reporters Tuesday at Warrior Ice Arena. “That’s between his representative and (general manager) Donny (Sweeney). We all made it work. I was proud of the way he played. He should be too. It was a good finish. Where it goes from here is speculation on my part.”

DeBrusk’s future isn’t the only one uncertain when it comes to the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and has yet to decide whether he wants to return to the Bruins or hang up his skates.

Even with all the uncertainties, it’s still going to be an interesting offseason for the Bruins.