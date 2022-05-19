Bruins’ Cam Neely Reveals Plans To Extend GM Don Sweeney

NESN Logo Sign In

Don Sweeney was unsure about his future with the Bruins on Wednesday during his end-of-the-year media availability, but it appears we have some clarity on the situation.

Boston’s president Cam Neely spoke to reporters Thursday morning to discuss a slew of topics, including if Sweeney has a future with the Black and Gold.

“I started talking with Charlie (Jacobs and Mr. (Jeremy) Jacobs after the (NHL trade) deadline about extending Don,” Neely said. “So that’s my plan is to do that.

“I gotta sit down with Don in the next day or two and hopefully hammer something out.”

While it sounds like T’s need to be crossed, and I’s need to be dotted, it was fair to wonder why a contract for Sweeney didn’t get done in season.

“To be honest, I really wanted to see how the year went. We had a lot of changes in the last offseason,” Neely said. “So I just really wanted to see how that played out. January, February, March were really good months for us, the team really came together. I thought that we had a lot of depth and I was happy with what he did at the deadline.”

Sweeney did bolster the Bruins’ blueline by trading for Hampus Lindholm and extending him for eight years. He also extended Jake DeBrusk by two years.