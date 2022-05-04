Bruins, Celtics Fans Have Easy Rooting Choice For Kentucky Derby

NESN Logo Sign In

If you’re a Boston Bruins and/or Celtics fan and want to find a horse to root for in the Kentucky Derby, we have the perfect horse for you.

With the Kentucky Derby just days away, many are beginning to place their bets or figure out just how to bet on the annual event. But if you’re just looking for someone to root for, look no further than Classic Causeway.

The speedy chestnut colt, while not named for Causeway Street where TD Garden resides, has two first-place finishes in 2022. According to Daily Racing Form, though, Classic Causeway may have a displaced palate and “a protruding fleshy nodule of a couple inches on his lower left jaw,” which could impact his time Saturday.

Still, if you are feeling bold and want to put money down, then you’d look like a genius if Classic Causeway (30-1 odds) finished first.

So if you just want to watch the festivities and make any friendly wagers among your friends, you can root for Classic Causeway this weekend while also preparing for Game 3 between the Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday at 6:57 p.m. ET.