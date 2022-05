NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins went into Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes facing adversity down 2-0 in the series. After a quick score by the Hurricanes, the fans in TD Garden tensed.

The atmosphere quickly changed when Bruins center Charlie Coyle netted the game-tying goal thanks to a beautiful pass by Jake DeBrusk 17:16 into the first period.

Watch the early strike here:

It was Coyle’s first goal of the 2022 NHL Playoffs and DeBrusk’s first assist.