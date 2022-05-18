Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Had Comical Response About Getting Teeth Fixed

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins star defenseman Charlie McAvoy already knows what is at the top of his list of priorities for the offseason.

McAvoy, who sports two chipped front teeth at the moment, is planning an immediate trip to the dentist.

“I’m getting these fixed as soon as I can,” McAvoy told reporters without hesitation during his season-ending media availability earlier this week as seen in team-provided video.

For McAvoy, he got a new look to his teeth at the beginning of Boston’s first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes and smartly avoided fixing them until the Bruins season came to an end.

“I took a high stick in Game 1 and they just chipped, but they’re fake,” McAvoy said. “From like here down they’re fake, so no nerves or anything like that. I didn’t bother to do it during the series in case it happened again. I’m going to go get these fixed. I feel like I have a lisp.”

While McAvoy joined David Pastrnak in the chipped teeth club for a little bit, certainly expect McAvoy to have a near perfect set of chompers come next season.

In his fifth year with the Bruins, the 24-year-old McAvoy turned in a stellar season in which he tallied 10 goals and 46 assists for 56 points but he wasn’t named one of the three final candidates for the Norris Trophy.