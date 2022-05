NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins pulled out a victory over the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden on Thursday night. The 5-2 win forces a must-win Game 7 for the B’s in Raleigh on Saturday.

The Black-and-Gold came out swinging, with Brad Marchand scoring the first goal within 40 seconds of the start of the game. Marchand has scored in the last five straight playoff games.

For more information on Game 6, Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.