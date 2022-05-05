Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm Exits Game 2 With Upper Body Injury

Lindholm left Game 2 in the second period

by

The Boston Bruins were down in the second period and were attempting to make a comeback down 3-1 after Patrice Bergeron’s goal. However, defenseman Hampus Lindholm took a hard hit and exited Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Lindholm took a puck behind his own net with his head down. Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov came in with a hard hit, knocking the Bruins defenseman down. The hit was so violent that Lindholm’s stick broke.

Lindholm, with assistance from training staff and his teammates, exited the game. The Bruins ruled him out of the game with an upper-body injury.

Following the hit, Taylor Hall, Brandon Carlo and Erik Haula immediately went after Svechnikov in the corner. Svechnikov was called for roughing, but after review, a penalty did not arise.

Lindholm logged in 13:58 minutes on the ice in Game 2.

