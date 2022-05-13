Bruins Notes: Cassidy’s Line Changes Spark Offense In Game 6 Victory

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins entered a do-or-die Game 6 on Thursday, looking to change things up against the Carolina Hurricanes. By jumping out to an early lead and playing from ahead, they did that, eventually earning a 5-2 victory at TD Garden.
Boston played from ahead for almost forty minutes on Thursday, going up 1-0 on Brad Marchand’s early second-period goal, holding on to their lead until the end.
Bruce Cassidy shook up the Bruins’ forward lines ahead of Game 6, explaining his reasoning to the media postgame.
“(Eric) Haula and (Taylor) Hall, they just play better with (David Pastrnak)? He’s a world-class player,” Cassidy said.
The new forward lines helped Boston even out their scoring on Thursday, with members of each projected line scoring at least one goal in the victory. The aforementioned Haula and Pastrnak connected on a goal and assist in the third period that stretched Boston’s lead back to two goals, ultimately putting things out of reach for Carolina.
The reunited top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk was effective in their time on ice together, with Marchand’s two points leading the way for a unit that was just fine without Pastrnak.
Here are more notes from Bruins-Hurricanes:
— Bruce Cassidy potentially alluded to Jeremy Swayman getting his fifth straight start for Game 7 in Raleigh N.C. “He’s been good for us? timely saves are important, getting us off to a quick start offensively,” Cassidy said. “Young kid who doesn’t seem to get phased this time of year, we’ll see how it goes moving forward.”
— 10 different Bruins recorded a point on Thursday, the most in any game this postseason.
— When asked about Game 7, and the Bruins’ struggles on the road against Carolina, Bruce Cassidy didn’t seem too concerned. “This is what you play for? Game 7, Stanley Cup Playoffs,” Cassidy said. “We’d like to play at home but, we’d play on mars if we had to.”
— Boston forward Charlie Coyle added to the discussion surrounding the Bruins’ line changes, saying, “A lot of lines that were there tonight, we’ve played a good chunk of the year together.”
— Regarding the Bruins’ chances in Game 7, Jeremy Swayman seemed confident in his teams chances.
“We want nothing but the win, so that’s what we’re going to do,” Swayman said.
— The Bruins season is on the line in Game 7, which takes place on Saturday at PNC Arena. You can watch full coverage on NESN, including an hour of pregame.