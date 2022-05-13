Bruins Notes: Cassidy’s Line Changes Spark Offense In Game 6 Victory

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins entered a do-or-die Game 6 on Thursday, looking to change things up against the Carolina Hurricanes. By jumping out to an early lead and playing from ahead, they did that, eventually earning a 5-2 victory at TD Garden.

Boston played from ahead for almost forty minutes on Thursday, going up 1-0 on Brad Marchand’s early second-period goal, holding on to their lead until the end.

Bruce Cassidy shook up the Bruins’ forward lines ahead of Game 6, explaining his reasoning to the media postgame.

“(Eric) Haula and (Taylor) Hall, they just play better with (David Pastrnak)? He’s a world-class player,” Cassidy said.

The new forward lines helped Boston even out their scoring on Thursday, with members of each projected line scoring at least one goal in the victory. The aforementioned Haula and Pastrnak connected on a goal and assist in the third period that stretched Boston’s lead back to two goals, ultimately putting things out of reach for Carolina.

The reunited top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk was effective in their time on ice together, with Marchand’s two points leading the way for a unit that was just fine without Pastrnak.

Here are more notes from Bruins-Hurricanes: