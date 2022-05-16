Bruins’ Jakub Zboril Reacts To Contract Extension Following Knee Surgery

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins defenseman Jakub Zboril signed a two-year extension on Sunday worth $1.1375 million.

Zboril has not played since his ACL tear on Dec. 2, but already is skating and ready to get back on the ice for Boston next season.

The 25-year-old defenseman talked about his new deal when a reporter asked if he was excited about the contract.

“Yeah, I am,” Zboril said, as seen in a team-provided video. “Especially after getting injured and seeing that the team still believes in me, that’s a huge deal for me.

The Bruins will retain their defensive core heading into the 2022-23 season. Zboril will have to fight to earn his role but will provide the team with depth at a position that was tested during the first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes.