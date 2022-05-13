Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman ‘Can’t Wait’ For Game 7 After Game 6 Win Vs. Hurricanes

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins desperately needed timely saves in their win or go home Game 6, and they got plenty from Jeremy Swayman in their 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

The B’s forced a decisive Game 7 after a 23-save performance from Swayman, who’s been the starting goalie since Game 3.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy will stick with what’s been working for the Bruins and will have Swayman start a must-win Game 7 on Saturday night.

Swayman, whose calm demeanor between the pipes has been praised all season, is excited about the opportunity.

“It’s a dream come true. I can’t wait,” Swayman told reporters after the game, per team-provided video.

And the rookie goaltender isn’t approaching this game any different than the ones he’s already played.

“It’s no bigger or smaller than any game I’ve played before,” Swayman said. “I want to make sure I’m coming with that mentality and we want to win. We’re going to do everything we can and I can’t wait to get on the ice.”