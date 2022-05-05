Bruins Notes: Boston Hopes To Regroup For Game 3 At TD Garden

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins started Wednesday’s Game 2 well, but the Carolina Hurricanes imposed their will and took a 2-0 series lead.

The Bruins fell 2-0 down early in the first period. Hurricanes goaltender Anitti Raanta left the game after a collision with David Pastrnak. Pyotr Kochetkov came in to replace Raanta and held his own. The 22-year-old recorded 30 saves on Wednesday. Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron scored a goal in the second period to cut the game to 3-1, but it was not enough as the Hurricanes maintained their lead for a 5-2 win.

“We need a timely save. There’s no doubt about it,” Bruce Cassidy said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We’re closer to scoring. We scored a couple. I thought the young kid (Kochetkov) did a really good job. We could have had more than two, and to me, it’s not too little too late because it’s not, you’re on to the next city. It’s the same series, so once you start getting some confidence in, knowing you can score, the other team realizes that too, but we’re certainly going to need some timely saves.”

The Hurricanes scored two power-play goals, going 2-for-9 on the power play. The game was dominated with physical play, with a few brawls in-between due to some hard hits. The Bruins were hit with 13 total penalties in Game 2.

“We got to do a better job being composed and disciplined,” Patrice Bergeron said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Obviously, you can’t give them that many 5-on-3s. They’re gonna make you pay. I think you want to play between the whistles, and you wanna play physical and hard, but as I said, you want to make sure it’s the right way. Obviously, tonight, they’ve scored some goals on the power play. It hurt us, basically.”

Here are some more notes from Bruins-Hurricanes

— Defenseman Hampus Lindholm left the game due to an upper-body injury after a hard hit from Andrei Svechnikov. Officials reviewed the hit, and it was deemed a minor, not a major.

“He’s not doing well,” Cassidy said “It looked high to me, and that’s why he left the game. He has an upper-body injury. It was on time, certainly, but it looked high. They didn’t see it that way. Sometimes those get reviewed, sometimes they don’t.”