Bruins Notes: Boston Overcomes Game 4 Adversity In Thriller Vs. ‘Canes

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were dealt some last-minute adversity before Game 4 at TD Garden on Sunday as Charlie McAvoy was ruled out a half hour before puck drop because the star defenseman landed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Fellow defenseman Hampus Lindholm already had been ruled out after his Game 2 injury.

So with the Bruins already staring down a one-game deficit and a trip back to Carolina for Game 5, Boston was forced to buckle down and overcome yet another difficult situation. Fortunately for the Bruins and their rowdy fans at TD Garden, that’s exactly what Boston did in a 5-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy complimented the group’s ability to do so.

“Well, a lot,” Cassidy said when asked what it shows about the team’s character. “There’s different people that have to step up. Obviously, the guys in the back end going in as (Josh Brown’s) first turn, (Conor Clifton), he’s probably playing a little more. Just guys having to add minutes to their plate, which I think every player relishes, but getting it done in crunch time, against a really good team like this is a compliment to them, obviously.

“I think we’ve always taken that approach here a little bit that you got to be able to play no matter who’s in the lineup. We’ve always been about a team game,” Cassidy said. “We have our leaders lead, our followers follow and I think some of our followers back there did a real good job with that tonight — blocking shots, being simple.”

Boston’s leaders were exceptional. The Bruins received four goals from Boston’s “perfection line” as veteran winger Brad Marchand (five points, two goals), captain Patrice Bergeron (three points, goal) and David Pastrnak (goal, assist) combine for the offense’s best performance of the young postseason.