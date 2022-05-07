Bruins Take Lead Over Hurricanes in Game 3 Behind Brad Marchand’s Juke And Snipe

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins took a much-needed lead in Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at TD Garden.

After an early deficit, the Boston crowd came to life when center Charlie Coyle tied the game. The Bruins fans kept the energy high through the tie, and erupted when forward Brad Marchand was able to give Boston the lead with a filthy move.

The goal was assisted by captain and center Patrice Bergeron.

63 from the slot ? pic.twitter.com/olmCH7x4pS — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 7, 2022

The goal was Marchand’s first of the 2022 NHL Playoffs.