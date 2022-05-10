Bruins’ Taylor Hall Confident In Game Regardless Of Linemates

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy broke up the elusive first line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak to kick off 2022, and it paid dividends.

Boston got more out of Jake DeBrusk by putting him on the top line and saw a fire ignite under Taylor Hall with Pastrnak on the second line.

But Cassidy put the original trio back together toward the end of Game 2 in the first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes. Though it was too little, too late by that point, there was some renewed energy putting them back together.

Boston ended up taking Games 3 and 4 with Bergeron, Marchand and Pastrnak as your first line to tie the series, and Cassidy will stick with that going into a pivotal Game 5 on the road.

For Hall, many wondered if he’d play as good as he had with Pastrnak now that they’re on different lines. Nothing has seemed to change, as showcased by Hall’s strong play in Game 4, and he completely understands keeping that top line together.

“Their line’s rolling,” Hall told reporters at PNC Arena after Tuesday’s practice, per team-provided video. “The other three lines on our team right now, it’s about letting them do their thing and when we get out there, can we contribute, can we add to that, can we be a line that makes a difference other than them? That’s our focus (Tuesday).”

Hall knows regardless of who he’s playing with, he has a job to do on the ice.